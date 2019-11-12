DERBY-Humbolt, Lee A. 72, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born August 16, 1947 to Clyde and Roberta (Young) Humbolt in Wichita, KS. Lee was a Mason and a Shriner. He transported children to Children's Shriner Hospital. Lee enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He was a talented woodworker and made rocking chairs for each of his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ivan Humbolt. Lee is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robbie Humbolt; children, Lona (Doug) Gregory, Shawna Duff, Curt McIntosh, and Lisa (Dudley) Trott; siblings, Raymond (Sue) Humbolt, Clyda Pendarvis, and Clydene (James) Beane; grandchildren, Jeffrey Thimesch, Raven (Ethan) McIntosh, Crystal (Sonny) Johnson, Hunter McIntosh, Dakota Taylor, Lexi Duff, and Kelby Trautman; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, November 14, 2019, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Littleton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019