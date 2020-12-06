1/1
Lucille Dir
June 8, 1924 - November 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, a loving person has passed away. Obie Lucille (Keirsey) Dir, 96, born in Butler, MO to Obe and Minnie Keirsey.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, of almost 79 years of marriage, and her children, Don, Bob (Sharon), and Jena Thomison. She left her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren a legacy of love and kindness. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Keirsey, of Maryville, MO, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Due to Covid-19, a life celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Wichita United Churches of Christ (office), 1245 S. Fabrique, Wichita, KS 67218 or
The Lords Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
