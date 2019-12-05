Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Chew) Meirowsky. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Meirowsky, Mary Ann (Chew) passed away on November 27th, 2019. She was 73 years old. Mary Ann courageously fought, but finally succumbed to cancer after a 15 year battle. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Ralph, her daughter Shelley (Hartmann), her son Mark, and her granddaughters Jessica and Nikki Hartmann. Mary Ann and Ralph just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on September 19th. Mary Ann's primary goal in her life was to enrich the lives of her family, especially her beloved granddaughters. Many people remember Mary Ann as a partner with her husband Ralph in Subway Sandwich shops in Wichita from 1989 to 2003.They opened the first Subway in Wichita in 1989 and went on to open 4 Subway restaurants on the east side of Wichita. Their restaurants were always referred to as Ralph and Mary Ann's Subway shops. Services will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wichita on Monday, December 9th. There will be a rosary at 10:00am followed by the funeral mass.

