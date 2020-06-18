Marylou Abrams

Abrams, Marylou 73, loving wife, mother, grandmother and entrepreneur passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Memorial mass will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Wichita, KS. Marylou was a devout Catholic woman who loved God and her family above all else. Preceded in death by her mother, Sofia Monroy, brother Jose Matamoros. Survived by her husband of 25 years Max Abrams, children Joseph (Kaitlin) Duarte, Lulu (Jimmy) Williams, and nephew Erick (Alejandra) Ferez, grandchildren Sofia, Isabella, and grandnephew Jacobo, father Edmundo Matamoros, five loving siblings Virginia, Sofia, Miguel Angel, Gustavo, and Guillermo Matamoros and their children.



