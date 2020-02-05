DERBY-Howard, Michael Louis 63, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born September 7, 1956 in Liberal, Kansas and grew up in Kismet, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Howard and Jean Griffith Howard. Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years; Sabrina Howard; sons, Cody (Amber) Howard, Shane (Geneva) Howard; adopted daughter, Manieca McPherson and her daughter, Brooklyn; grandchildren, Immanuel Powell, Kaleb Powell, Kristin Luse, Braeden Howard, Kendrick McGrew, Dakota McGrew, Sophia McGrew, Marcus McGrew, Michael McGrew and Christopher Howard; sister, Linda (Darrell) Kirkwood, brothers, Gerald (Patricia), Larry (Ruthi) Howard, Bruce (Teresa) Howard and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike worked at Beech Aircraft for 37 years in Missile and T1-A groups. He loved K-State sports and his family and friends. Visitation: Friday, February 7, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, 67037. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Westside Freewill Baptist Church, 3310 W. MacArthur, Wichita. Memorial contributions may be made to and Westside Freewill Baptist Church. smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020