DOUGLASS-Ward, Mildred F. 84, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. She was born May 12, 1935 in Thayer, Kansas to John and Lola (Baker) Cox. In her earlier years she lived outside of Augusta, and owned and operated a beauty shop. Later she moved to Douglass, Kansas and worked at The Triangle Café and at Jack and Jill Grocery. Next she moved to Coffeyville, Kansas and worked at Country Mart and Coffeyville Resource. After retiring, she moved back to Douglass, Kansas to be with family. Survivors include three daughters, Shiela Crelly (Dan) of Wichita, Kansas, LaVonne Gray (Brad Huddleston) of Derby, and Vickie Turley (Terry) of Wichita; sister Sue Sprague of South Coffeyville; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Virgil L. Cox and John Cox Jr. Visitation: Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby with the family greeting friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm; and Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N Rock Road Derby.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020