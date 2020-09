Nellie Scott

December 15, 1930 - September 27, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Nellie Mae (Gingerich) Scott passed away September 27,2020. She was born on December 15, 1930 in Tioga, Colorado to Lois and Carl Gingerich. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Berneice Lackey. She is survived by her husband JB Scott, 2 daughters, 1 sister, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Riverwalk Church of Christ. Services will be held at Riverwalk Church of Christ Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation preceding at 9 a.m.





