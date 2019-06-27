Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peg Bicker M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bicker, Dr. Peg MD As a physician, Peg devoted her life to helping others. She was a brilliant, comforting, beautiful human being, loved by all who knew her. With BFAs in Sculpture and Art History, she decided to become a medical doctor. She looked at life with an amazing blend of art and science. Always the perfectionist, she never felt that she could do enough. Peg died in the early morning hours of June 24, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Schwarm, who lost the love of his life, her parents Marjorie Hall Bicker and Richard Bicker, both of Winfield, her sister, Windy York and husband Jay of Denver, her brother Micah in Oregon, five nieces and nephews, and hundreds of friends, colleagues, and medical patients. A celebration of Peg's life will be held at the Wichita Art Museum on Saturday, June 29, 2019, between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 PM. Celebrate your love for Peg in any way that gives comfort. Being passionate about art and medicine, memorials have been established in her name for the Wichita Art Museum or Prairie Home Health & Hospice on Dodge City.

