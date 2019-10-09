Overeem, Velma (Peterson) Beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Velma was born October 2, 1939 in Clearwater, KS to Willard and Katherine Peterson. She grew up in Clearwater, KS graduating from Clearwater High School. After high school graduation, she moved to Wichita and worked for two different oil companies as an administrative assistant. Velma and her first husband, Robert Deines, had 2 children together, Greg and Lara. Her second husband, Don Overeem, was the love of her life. They were married December 28, 1984. Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Katherine Peterson; husband, Donald P. Overeem; son, Gregory Deines; sisters, Lucille Seamster, Nelda Croft, Phyllis Cheatum, Elva Arlene Peterson; brothers, Marcene Peterson, Raymond Peterson; half-sister, Mary Moore; half-brothers, Harold Peterson, Alvin Peterson. Survived by her daughter, Lara Deines; step-granddaughter, Katelyn Overeem; sister, Faye Dressor; brother, Claude (Carolyn) Peterson. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 and First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019