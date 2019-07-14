Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warner Eisenbise. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Eisenbise, Warner of Wichita, Kansas, died on July 10, 2019 at age 86. Warner was born on February 21st, 1933 in Robinson, Ks. The family moved to Wichita in 1945. He attended Wichita High School East, then KU Law School, graduating in 1958. Warner meticulously, diplomatically, and passionately practiced law from 1958 to 2015, when he retired due to health reasons at age 82. Warner will be remembered for his keen intellect and winning personality. He was an avid reader and loved English riding with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Myretta, infant daughter Sara Beth, daughter Gretchen Larson, and sister Katie (Tom) Pott. Warner is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 45 years, daughters, Maggie Eisenbise of Nehalem, Oregon, Kris Neuhaus (Mike Caddell) of Nortonville, Kansas, son Ben Eisenbise (Sirena Irwin) of L.A., California and two grandsons, Tristan Caddell and Ozzie Eisenbise. As per Warner's request, no services will be held and his remains are to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood, Beauties and Beasts, or Good Shepherd Hospice. The family extends special thanks to Charissa and Felicia for their excellent support and care.

