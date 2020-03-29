|
Albert M. Ellenberger Albert M. Ellenberger, 90, of Blue Springs, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas on May 24, 1929 to Ed and Leona (nee Duer) Ellenberger. Albert graduated from Wyandotte High School with the Class of 1947 and Kansas City Kansas Community College. He also attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He served with the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was baptized in the Lutheran Church. Albert married Shirley Jenkins on March 30, 1956 and together they raised 2 sons, Mark and David. Albert worked for Kline's Department Store, the French Market, and spent 25 years with JC Penney before retiring as their Regional Operations Manager. After his retirement, he worked another 13 years with the Internal Revenue Service. Albert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; his mother and father- Leona and Ed Ellenberger; and his brother, Ed Ellenberger. He is survived by his sons Mark (Maureen) and David (Vivian) Ellenberger, and grandchildren David and Laura Ellenberger. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Albert was laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020