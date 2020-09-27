Rev. Alexander B. "Sandy" Sinclair
March 9, 1933 - September 23, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Rev. Alexander B. "Sandy" Sinclair, 87, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Visitation will be 1-4 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Due to COVID-19, Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Visitation Parish, Kansas City, MO. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor or Assumption Abbey.
Fr. Sinclair was born March 9, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. He was Ordained in June of 1957 and served many parishes within the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. In each parish, he engaged the neighborhood and embraced parishioners as family. From 1962 to 1968, Captain Sinclair served in the US Air Force as a Chaplain ministering to troops and civilians in Da Nang, Vietnam. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Richard, Martin and Paul Sinclair; many nieces and nephews and extended family. The obituary in its entirety and live stream link may be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
