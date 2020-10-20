Barbara Kay Smith
October 18, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - BARBARA KAY SMITH
Our world has suffered a profound loss. On October 18, 2020 Barbara Kay Smith left us to join her husband, son, her parents, brother and so many other lost loved ones. She leaves behind a family that cannot fathom a day without her in it. Barbara's mortal remains will be cremated a graveside celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia, MO. Barbara was born April 11, 2020 in Sedalia, MO to Howard and Mary (Holt) Hooper. She was married to Gary L. Smith on July 10, 1965 and enjoyed almost 33 years of marriage before his passing in April on 1998. She was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Kelly Smith in 2000 as well as her parents and brother Bob England. She is survived by; a daughter, Traci Smith and her wife Kim Campbell of Kansas City, MO; a sister Shirley Williams of Independence, MO; 4 grandchildren, Lana (Drew) and their children, Gage and Kennedy, Jameson (Kas), Stevie and children and Kelsie and child and her furry companion, Daisy of the home. If you knew her you loved her… simple as that. She was a woman of strength and beauty. Nothing less than a saint… with a little superhero mixed in. She worked tirelessly every single day to be both the rock and the guiding light for her family. She will be missed more than words can say and more than time can heal, but she will still be, as always, the light that guides us and the love and strength that lifts and carries us. Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in the Heavens where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down on us to let us know they are happy. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
(Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)