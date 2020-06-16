Benton D. Laurence
1929 - 2020
Benton D. Laurence Benton D. Laurence, 91, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. A private family Mass will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Benton was born May 28, 1929, in Wallace, MO to Elbert and Leota Laurence, the youngest of three children. He served in the United States Naval Reserves. Benton retired as Production Manager for Carter Water Corporation after 46 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Mary G. Laurence in 2005. He is survived by his children Patty (Bob) McCall, Terry (Lance) Hensley, Brad (Linda) Laurence and grandson Matt McCall. (Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
