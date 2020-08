Bernie Erber Bernie Erber, born Oct 23, 1933 in KCMO died Aug 23, 2020 in Oderberg, Germany near Berlin. He came to Oderberg end of 2019 to be with his daughter, Liz. Bernie attended Paseo High School and UMKC. He was the Business Manager at KCTV5 for 31 years until his retirement in 1997. He then volunteered almost daily, working with elderly and helping with taxes. His funeral was Aug 26 in Oderberg, lead by Rabbi Nachama. Condolences: Lerber@gmail.com, Fliederweg 1, 16248 Oderberg, Germany.



