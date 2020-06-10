Charles "Chuck" L. Collins Charles "Chuck" L. Collins, passed June 8, 2020 at the age of 66. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Maxine (Dooley) Collins, and 2 brothers, Raymond and James. Chuck is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra, his children, Raymond, Chris and Sandra, numerous grandchildren, a sister, Mary Ann Ellis, his brother, Roger and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity. With everyone's health and welfare, due to Covid 19, there will be no service or memorial. Remember Chuck in your heart, memories, and prayers. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.