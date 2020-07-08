Charles W. Stockton Charles W. Stockton of Overland Park, KS passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at the age of 101. Charles was born April 15, 1919 in Austin, Texas to Daniel T. Stockton and Sara Helen Stockton. He grew up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He served in the Army in WWII and achieved the rank of Captain by the time he was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked as a Food Broker for over 40 years and was an owner in the Anderson Hutchinson Treasure Stockton Food Brokerage Company during the last 10 years of his career before retirement. He then went on to become a minister in the Anglican Church after being a Deacon for many years. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Mary Aleene Stockton; his second wife of 14 years, Betty J. Stockton; his sister, Maxine Roberta Smith. He is survived by his son, Charles T. "Andy" Stockton; daughter, Ann H. Wigginton; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be 11:00am Thursday July 9, 2020 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens with burial to follow. Memorial contributions in memory of Charles may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Kansas City or the ALS Mid-America Chapter. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com