Constance "Connie" Marie Clune Constance "Connie" Marie Clune, 66, of Mission, Kansas, passed away March 16, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Hospital. Services will be at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Rd, Mission, KS, Wednesday, March 27, visitation beginning at 10:00 am, followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Journey to New Life, 3120 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64109 (a mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet). Connie was born July 19, 1952 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a proud graduate of Bishop Ward High School, where she served as Pep Club Treasurer. Connie also graduated from Emporia State University. She spent 36 years as a Federal Employee, retiring from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2015. Connie loved the Kansas City Royals, happy hours, family get-togethers, walking the track with Charlotte and scrapbooking. She was a longtime member of St. Pius X Church. Connie was a fighter. She will be deeply missed by many, many people. Connie never met a stranger, she could talk to anyone. She is preceded in death by her father John "Jack" Clune and her mother Helen Clune. She is survived by her sister Betty Martin, aunts Frances Vogel and Virginia Clune; many cousins, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary