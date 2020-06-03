Danny Watring June 28, 1963 - May 24, 2020 Danny James Watring, 56 Danny was a beloved father, partner, brother, teacher, friend, and inspiration to hundreds. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and James Watring. He is survived by his two daughters, Devan Watring and Madison Fritts, and his sister Marsha Hawkins. He also leaves behind his love Sarah Ehlers, Sarah's daughter Carly Ehlers, and innumerable friends. A 'Celebration of Life' is being planned for a later day for all to attend.