David Robert Barnes David Robert Barnes, 66, of Kansas City, died at 2:30AM, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the NorthCare Hospice House in N. Kansas City, MO. David was born November 9, 1952 in Kansas City, MO to Jesse and Esther Barnes. Surviving are his mother Esther Shelton (Barnes) of Kansas City, one son, Michael A. Barnes of Kansas City; one Daughter, Jessica E. Barnes; two granddaughters, Asia M. Barnes, and Paisley Barnes of Kansas City; one grandson, Dontae A. Barnes of Kansas City; two sisters Mary (Robert) Law of Lawson, MO, and Jennifer (Roy) Shelton of Pleasant Valley, MO; two brothers, Stephen E. Barnes and Mark A. (Patti) Barnes, of Warsaw, MO; nephews, nieces of multiple generations, aunts, uncles and cousins. David's father, Jesse G. Barnes and one brother, Vito G. Barnes, preceded him in death. David was a long time resident of Kansas City. He graduated from Raytown High School in 1970 and worked in manufacturing, and as an Ink Press Operator at BASF/Sun Chemical. David loved to go fishing, and enjoyed Italian cooking and sharing with family, but most of all he loved his grandchildren; they were the JOY in his day. Visitation will be 6:00PM-8:00PM, with Rosary prayers at 6:00PM, Wednesday, April 17, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Funeral services are 10:00AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the chapel with Father Joseph Sharbel officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, would be appreciated. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, KCMO 64119, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



