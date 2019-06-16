Donald Bruce Schierding Donald Bruce Schierding, 69, Overland Park, KS, passed away after a brief illness on, June 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday, June 22 at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Blvd, Leawood, KS 66224. A reception will be held following the service at the church. Don worked 28 years as office manager at TopKing in KCK. He was a past performer and supporter of Johnson County Theatre in the Park. Don was a long time member of Church of the Resurrection, where he sang in the choir. He was a member of the Johnson County Ski Club, and enjoyed cruising. Don returned from his most recent cruise only three weeks ago. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elroy & Mary Schierding; and brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Glenetta; brother, Robert (Joyce) Schierding, St. Charles, MO; nieces, nephews & many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Resurrection, or Johnson County Theatre in the Park, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary