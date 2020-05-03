Dorothy Rose Wehner
Dorothy Rose Wehner Dorothy Rose Wehner, resident of Lee's Summit, passed away on April 28, 2020 in her home at the age of 93. Dorothy was born in Wien, Missouri to Fidelius and Philomenia Kunkel. She was the youngest of five children. She had brothers Clarence and Ernest (twins), sister Nora, and brother Alvin. In Wien, she met and married Wilferd Christopher Wehner on June 19, 1946 and spent the next 73 years by his side. Dorothy raised eight children: Randall (Melody), Wendell, Peter (Beverly), Gene, Zane (Laura), Eva (Kevin), Kent (Debbie), and Lori (Barry). She had 29 grandkids, 61 great grandkids, and 3 great-great grandkids, plus countless others who referred to as such. Dorothy and Wilfred built quite a life in Missouri. She spent 19 years with All State Insurance and retired in 1990. Her kindness, sweet disposition, sassy attitude, and incredible memory leave a legacy we are all trying to emulate. Her memorial services will be announced later. Donations to American Parkinson Disease Association in lieu of flowers. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
