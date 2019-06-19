Eric S. Wesselowski April 3, 1943-June 8, 2019 Eric Stephen Wesselowski passed away Saturday June 8th in Corpus Christi, Texas. A long-time Kansas City resident, Eric was born in Jewell, Kansas April 3, 1943 where he spent his childhood years. He later went on to the the University of Kansas, receiving a Master's Degree in Psychology and Spanish. He worked for 10 years teaching emotionally disturbed Children at Topeka State Hospital. Following his love of all types of music, Eric started a successful piano tuning business and played the piano professionally on occasion. Eric and his partner of 35 years, Berry Baldridge, moved to Corpus Christi in 2011. Eric is survived by Berry, a Sister-in-law, one Nephew and one Niece and his many Cats. Condolences may be sent to Berry at their home, 1717 Waldron Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78418. In Eric's memory, reach out and pet a Cat or two and call or visit a longtime friend you have not contacted for awhile.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019