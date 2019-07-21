Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Gladstone, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. David Stark


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. David Stark G. David Stark "Dave", died peacefully at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by his family on July 18th, 2019. Visitation will be at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Dave was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 9th, 1936 to George F. and Eunice (Thomas) Stark. The family moved to Kansas City in 1940 where Dave graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1954, and later graduated from Rockhurst College in 1958. He was an Army veteran stationed in France. His career was spent primarily in book sales and manufacturing at Interstate Book Manufacturing Company. He married Mary Ann Rush in May 1959, and they remained devoted to each other for over sixty years. Dave was a solid example of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his five children and spouses: Paul, Steve (Patti), John (Jeana), Matthew (Kathleen) Stark, and daughter Christine Fuss (Bill), and his six grandchildren who will miss him dearly: Melissa Harper (Jason), Caroline, Sarahjane, and Joseph Fuss, Julie Stark, and David Stark, and great grand-son Jaxon Harper. He leaves behind his sisters: Janet DeMayo and Joyce (Bill) Federhofer. His retirement years were busy with his hobbies which included gardening, attending garage sales, collecting antiques, running his antique booth in the River Market, traveling, and family get-togethers. He volunteered at the Food Pantry at Saint Charles, and enjoyed his time volunteering with Youth Friends for over fifteen years where he tutored elementary students, and shared his love of books. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Bishop Sullivan Center or Saint Charles Borromeo Church. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now