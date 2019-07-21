G. David Stark G. David Stark "Dave", died peacefully at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by his family on July 18th, 2019. Visitation will be at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Dave was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 9th, 1936 to George F. and Eunice (Thomas) Stark. The family moved to Kansas City in 1940 where Dave graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1954, and later graduated from Rockhurst College in 1958. He was an Army veteran stationed in France. His career was spent primarily in book sales and manufacturing at Interstate Book Manufacturing Company. He married Mary Ann Rush in May 1959, and they remained devoted to each other for over sixty years. Dave was a solid example of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his five children and spouses: Paul, Steve (Patti), John (Jeana), Matthew (Kathleen) Stark, and daughter Christine Fuss (Bill), and his six grandchildren who will miss him dearly: Melissa Harper (Jason), Caroline, Sarahjane, and Joseph Fuss, Julie Stark, and David Stark, and great grand-son Jaxon Harper. He leaves behind his sisters: Janet DeMayo and Joyce (Bill) Federhofer. His retirement years were busy with his hobbies which included gardening, attending garage sales, collecting antiques, running his antique booth in the River Market, traveling, and family get-togethers. He volunteered at the Food Pantry at Saint Charles, and enjoyed his time volunteering with Youth Friends for over fifteen years where he tutored elementary students, and shared his love of books. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Bishop Sullivan Center or Saint Charles Borromeo Church. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019