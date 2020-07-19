Gary D. Verbenec Gary D. Verbenec, 71, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020, after a life long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Gary was born August 27, 1948 in Kansas City, Kansas to Elizabeth (Vogel) Verbenec and Joseph F. Verbenec. He was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Ward High School and is a Navy Veteran. In 1971 Gary married Victoria Zagar, and they recently celebrated their 49th anniversary on June 12, 2020. Gary was an employee of the Procter and Gamble soap manufacturing company for 42 years. He had an extraordinary work ethic which he taught to his children. He was a "fixer" in every aspect of his life and always wanted to make things right, especially with his family. Gary gave his life to Jesus in 1973, and fully embraced a life of following Christ, and enjoyed fellowship with his friends and church family. He was a FUNNY guy. He had the best dry wit humor and loved to laugh and make people laugh. He loved to travel with friends and especially with his brother Joe. Even with his disability, he and Victoria went on many cruises and road trips, even taking a white water rafting trip down the Snake River. They took many road trips to California to visit their daughter and her family. Gary is remembered for his strong faith in Christ, love for his family, and immense generosity. He is survived by his wife Victoria (Zagar) Verbenec of 49 years, his daughter Amy (Brent) Carpenter of California, and Justin Verbenec of Shawnee, Kansas. He is also survived by his sister Pam (Mike) Alcanter, and brother Mark (Marilyn) Verbenec. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jon, Sierra, Abigail and Lillian and great grandchildren Harrison, Cosette, Louella, and Olivia. Services will be held Wednesday, July 22 at Westside Family Church. Visitation will be from 11-1 pm. The memorial service will begin at 1 pm. The graveside memorial will be Friday, July 24 at 11 am at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. A special thank you to the wonderful nurses of Care Staff and the incredible love and care provided by the Olathe hospice house. Contributions to the MS Society of America and the Olathe Hospice House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store