Harold F. "Bud" Norton Harold F. "Bud" Norton, a beloved father, brother, uncle and devoted companion, passed away, Thursday, August 27, 2020. Bud was in the Army and stationed in Korea. He coached women's fastpitch softball and led two teams to win the national championship title. He also played on a national championship men's fastball team. He loved watching Western movies, avid horse racing handicapper, playing cards, and a devoted dog and cat lover... Survivors include a devoted companion Mary Schimberg; sister Maryann Neuenfeldt; his son Brian Norton; niece Marleena McRill; nephews Patrick Neuenfeldt, Tim Locher and numerous more nieces and nephews; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Aleena Norton; brother Arthur Norton; daughter Vinita Norton; grandson Aaron Lachney and nephew Brendan Neuenfeldt. Bud will truly be missed by many. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions the family will hold a private funeral service at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Extended family and friends are invited to the graveside service beginning at 2:15 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS.



