James H. Agnew James H. Agnew, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 20, 2019. Jim, or Jamie as childhood friends knew him, was born on June 21, 1955 in Kansas City, KS to Gladys and Bob Agnew. He was a 1973 graduate of Turner High. Jim had a huge love for cars, music, family and sports (especially the Jayhawks, Chiefs and golf). On a nice day you could always find him on the golf course, and he looked forward to working the LPGA tournament each year. Left to honor and remember his love are his mother, Gladys; sister Jean Agnew-Joyce; brother Bob H. (Jean) Agnew; his two children, Nichole (David) Smith and Brett (Lee) Agnew; grandson Abraham Smith; nieces and nephews, Richard (Wanda), Angie (Steve), Kevin (Rachel) & Chad; and many great-nieces and nephews. Jim is proceeded in death by his father, Bob and brother, Richard. He will be remembered by his big warm smile he greeted everyone with, and his great sense of humor. In lieu of a funeral, we ask family and friends to join us for a celebration of his life on Sunday, May 19 at Chicken N Pickle (1761 Burlington St, North Kansas City, MO 64116). We welcome family from 2 p.m.-3 p.m., and all others whose lives Jim touched to join from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens." Ecclesiastes 3:1, 3-8.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary