Resources More Obituaries for John Barco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Frank Barco Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Frank Barco Jr. John Frank Barco, Jr., age 88 years old, passed away on March 31, 2019 due to a fall in the home. He had been ill since March 8, 2019. John was born on April 19, 1930 to parents Blanche (Dickens) and John Frank Barco, Sr. and raised in DuQuoin, Illinois. He loved to reminisce about his idyllic childhood in that small town where he was surrounded by loving relatives. Following high school he attended Rose Polytechnic Institute and DePauw University where he received a degree in Economics. He married his high school sweetheart, Diana Copeland of DuQuoin, in 1952. They celebrated 66 years of marriage last June. Following John's college graduation, he and Diana lived in Louisville, Kentucky where he was a plant manager for Genesse Box, Co. Two years later he was transferred to Kansas City where he spent the rest of his career working for General Box Company, Olin Matheson Co., and American Box Co. John and Diana were blessed with three children: John Steve Barco, Jeffrey Reed Barco and John Frank Barco, II. When the children were young the family enjoyed camping, sailing, boating, and visiting historic places in the U.S. Christmas tradition was important to the family. It always included grandparents and was a joyous time of year. In retirement he enjoyed his newly acquired computer skills and was a volunteer for the AARP tax preparers. John was a faithful Christian and enjoyed church fellowship and serving on committees at Northminster. One of John's greatest joys in life was being a Grandpa. His grandchildren are: Katherine Barco, Paxton Barco, Annie Barco, John Frank Barco III (Jack), Allison Kempker and Sarah Wittrock. Many summers were spent with his grandchildren on the family farm in Kearney, Missouri where John planted trees, hedges, and a large variety of vegetables. With delight he would display his harvest every Fall. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Drury, and brother-in-law, Jim Drury. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; his three sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Janet, Jeff and Cheri, and John and Pattie; his six grandchildren; his niece Sue Phillips; and his three nephews: Matt Drury, John Mike Drury and David Drury. All adored him immensely. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1441 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment and graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park in DuQuoin, Illinois on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries