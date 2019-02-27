Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph S. Davis Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph S. Davis, Jr. Joseph Davis, Jr., age 91, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Brookdale Overland Park. He was born October 11, 1927 in Memphis, TN, the youngest of three children. He attended four grade schools and three high schools and graduated from Omaha Central High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 at age 17. While in the Navy, he attended Southwest University in Georgetown, TX. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946 but remained in active reserve and was commissioned as Ensign in 1950. While in active reserve he served as an Air Intelligence officer at the Naval Air Station in Olathe, KS. In 1962 he retired as a Lieutenant. Joseph graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.A. and a Juris Doctorate from KU Law School in 1951. In 1952 he was appointed as Judge of Magistrate Court of Johnson County and was later elected to a full term in that position. He was twice elected as Probate Judge and Juvenile Judge. He left court to return to private practice and co-founded the law firm of Gardner and Davis, which later merged with Watson, Ess, Marshall, and Enggas. He served as Chairman of the first Johnson County Mental Heatlh Board, which was instrumental in the construction of the first juvenile detention home. He also served on the Johnson County YMCA Board and the Providence Hospital Advisory Board. He was a past president of the Johnson County Bar Association, a member of the Kansas Bar and American Bar Association and a fellow in the American College of Trust and Estate Council and served as Kansas State Chairman for five years. Joe Davis was a kind and honorable gentleman with a delightful sense of humor, a healthy sense of adventure and love of travel. He had a lifelong affection for dogs and was only without one during his active service in the Navy. At home he leaves his wife of 34 years, Constance Cole Davis and his beloved dogs Toby and Missy. He is survived by his children Holly (Felipe) Otoya, John (Cyndy) Davis, and Bill Davis, grandchildren Jason and Jenna. He was a "Bonus Dad" to his stepchildren Michael (Lynndah) Long, Julie (Jeff) Sicard, Pamela (Ron) Brady, and Cynthia (Rick) Allen and their families of 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living located at 119 th and Lamar in Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions, in Joe's honor, may be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue, 5918 Broadmoor Mission, KS, 66202.

