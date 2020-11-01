Julia Frances Cordill

May 30, 1937 - October 20, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Julia Frances Cordill peacefully transitioned into her next life on October 21, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion to family, a love of teaching children, and a lifelong interest in spirituality. Julia never knew a stranger and maintained her welcoming and joyous smile throughout her long illness. Her love of children was effusive, and she lit up with the sight of any child, of any age.

Her daughters, Pattie Whitmer (Tim), Beth Porter-Sakumura (Eric), Jerri Lynne Porter, and Frankie Conroy (Tom), will miss her loving heart and zest for life. Julia also leaves many wonderful memories for her six grandchildren, Michaela Sakumura, Carly Sakumura, Kirin Dowden, Jerry Sakumura, Samantha Porter, and Brenan Conroy.

Julia was born in Henderson, Texas, May 30, 1937. Her parents, Elizabeth Parks Cordill and Frank Cercy Cordill, raised their family primarily in Lancaster, Texas, where Julia described a life of playing in creeks as a young child and graduating high school as a proud band majorette. After her marriage to Jerry Porter in 1956 and the birth of her four daughters, Julia went on to receive Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from the University of Kansas. She taught in the Shawnee Mission School District, primarily at Tomahawk Elementary, until her retirement in 2002. Julia loved traveling with her sisters, Carolyn Fulton and Pat Lemons, and brother-in-law, Robert Fulton, and took every opportunity to celebrate life events and family reunions with them in Texas. Her nieces and nephews were especially treasured, and she was as proud of them as she was of her own children.

Julia was a regional chapter leader for the Institute of Noetic Sciences and pursued spiritual learning throughout her adult life. She was an independent thinker and proud feminist, but believed all problems had workable solutions and wrote her master's thesis on conflict resolution well before the topic was mainstream. As a pastor's wife for 24 years, she was an active member of the First Christian Church in Marshfield, Missouri, and Hillcrest Christian Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She later became a member of Unity Temple on the Plaza in Kansas City. Her spiritual openness led her in many directions, but a love for learning predominated her search.

Julia was kind and giving to her family, her friends, and anyone in need. All those who knew her will remember being greeted with her beautiful, bright smile. Even when placed in care for her cognitive decline, she did her best to help the people around her. Julia was blessed to spend the last 3 years receiving exceptional care from an excellent and dedicated staff at Star Living Home Care Plus in Lawrence, Kansas. The family will be forever grateful to the people who dedicate themselves to caring for our elders.





