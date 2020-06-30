Kirk D. Foster Kirk Darrell Foster, 58 of Sahuarita, Arizona, suddenly & unexpectedly died on June 24, 2020. He was born August 6, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri. His parents Loren K. Foster, Carolyn S. Brown and brother Keith proceed him in death. He leaves behind his wife Marilyn Jennifer (Jenny), their son Robert Loren and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Erin Marie Wenzen. His in-laws, Bill & Jeretta Kimberlin; Shannon DiCapo; Larry & Barbara Murphy, His brother, Stephen Brown; A niece, Molly K imberlin and a nephew, Joseph Murphy. Kirk & Jenny were married December 11, 1993 in Kansas City and then moved to Billings, MT in 2006. They recently moved to Sahuarita, AZ to be closer to their son and to eventually retire. He was a Master Electrician and a member of the IBEW Local Union #124 and currently worked for Wanzek Construction building wind farms in the southwest. He loved his career and took pride in the craftsmanship of his profession. He loved with his whole heart and we will miss him dearly. A memorial will be held at a later date.



