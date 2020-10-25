1/
January 19, 1927 - October 21, 2020
Trimble, Missouri - LaVeda "Irene" Smith, 93, Trimble, MO, passed away on October 21, 2020.
LaVeda was born on January 19, 1927, the daughter of Jessie and Alura (Meyers) Jennings. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" W. Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Arter (Jerry) of Cedar Bluff, AL; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Jennings.
LaVeda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Robert "Keith" Smith; and three brothers.
Visitation: 11:30 to 12:30 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO. Funeral service: 12:30 p.m. Burial in Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
OCT
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
Funeral services provided by
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
301 N. Rubey
Macon, MO 63552
(660) 385-5721
