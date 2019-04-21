Margaret R. Walker Margaret Walker, 58, of Lake Waukomis, MO was welcomed into Heaven on Mon. April 1, 2019. She was born Dec. 1, 1960. Margaret and her husband, Richard were united in marriage for 38 years. From this loving union they have two children: Andrew and Devona. Margaret also has 7 beautiful grandchildren: Jaxson, Trey, Tessa, Elli, Kira, Isaac and Leila who lovingly called her "Nana"; a sister Kathryn Ward and brother-in-law, Mike Ward; a niece, Hallie and nephew, Kyle. She spent the majority of her working career as the C.E.O. of Council of Fleet Specialist for 25 yrs. Margaret was also the Mgr. at Premier Global Services (PGI) for 10 yrs. Her final work was being "Nana." Margaret will be dearly missed by her immediate family, her Hope Fellowship Church family, and many friends far and wide. A joint-Memorial Service celebrating the lives of both Margaret Walker and daughter, Devona "Doe" Walker who passed away on April 10, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. Sat. April 27, 2019 at the Hope Fellowship Baptist Church, with Pastor Dennis Dewey officiating. Memories of Margaret may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com



