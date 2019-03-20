Mariella Melissa Rainwater Mariella Melissa Rainwater, 49, of Olathe Kansas beloved wife, mother, and educator passed away Tuesday March 12th. She was surrounded by her family, at the end. She is survived by her husband of 25 years Mike, two sons Ryan and Ross, her parents Ken and Cathy Reavis, and brother Matt Reavis. She received her bachelor's degree in music education from University of Missouri KC, and her masters in ESL from the University of Kansas. She taught a variety of classes over the last 15+ years at Johnson County Community College. Cooking was one of her greatest joys, when not teaching. Her family was the lucky recipient of her kitchen 'experiments'. Even the recipes that didn't come out right tasted pretty darn good. She was a tireless educator, always willing to go the extra mile for her students. She was respected by her colleagues and loved by her students. She will be greatly missed, by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life event will be held from 2p-4p Saturday March 30th, at the Shawnee Civic Center 'Little Theater'. In lieu of flowers please make a donation, in her name to Habitat for Humanity or Planned Parenthood.

