Obituary Condolences Flowers Marion Campbell Martin Marion Campbell Martin passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, at her residence in Prairie Village, KS. A private memorial service for the family is pending in Ames, IA, followed by internment of ashes at the Iowa State University cemetery. Marion was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1921, in Colon, Panama. She lived there with her parents and three older brothers during the time her father was employed by the U.S. District Court of the Canal Zone. When Marion was 15 her family moved to Cooperstown, NY, where she completed high school. Marion went on to graduate from Smith College in Northampton, MA, in 1942 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and in 1945 from Yale University with a Master of Nursing degree. Upon graduation Marion enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps. She obtained the rank of 1st Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in 1946 shortly after the conclusion of WWII. Following a brief career as a registered nurse, Marion married Don Stanley Martin, Jr., an assistant chemistry professor at Iowa State College on December 20, 1949, in Albany, NY. Initially a homemaker in Ames raising her three children, Marion later worked at the ISU Statistical Laboratory. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross at local blood banks. Marion's favorite pastimes included family activities, reading, gardening, golfing, playing bridge, and traveling. When Don retired in 1984, the couple divided time between residences in Ames and Venice, FL. In 1995, Marion and Don relocated from Ames to the Claridge Court senior living facility in Prairie Village, KS. Marion was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2008. She also was preceded by her parents James Samuel and Marion Adele Campbell and older brothers James Campbell, Crawford Campbell, and Colin Campbell. She is survived by daughter Marion Martin Summers and son-in-law Doug Summers of Chippewa Falls, WI; son Don Stanley Martin III and daughter-in-law Randa Berchtold Martin of The Woodlands, TX; daughter Laura Martin Luckert and son-in-law Richard W. Luckert of Prairie Village, KS; grandchildren, Benjamin A. Martin and wife Jessica; Ryan D. Summers and wife Jennifer; Kimberly M. Martin and husband Jeff Johnson; Scott M. Summers and wife Diana; and great-grandchildren Raine E. Summers, Alexis M. Summers, Owen M. Summers, Vivian J. Hemmerling, Jax R. Martin, Cali J. Martin, and Colette M. Johnson. The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation of the caring staff at Claridge Court in Prairie Village. Gifts honoring Marion's life can be made to the .



