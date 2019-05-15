Sgt. Mark A. Bryant, USMC Sgt. Mark A. Bryant, USMC, 30, Lee's Summit, MO died tragically unexpected while on deployment May 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon Friday, May 17 at St. Mark's Catholic Church followed by committal service at 3:00 pm at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 8:00 pm with the Rosary at 7:00 pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Kindly omit flowers. The family requests contributions to Honor Flight, Inc. 175 S. Tuttle Rd., Springfield, OH 45505 or KC Pet Project, 4400 Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64129. Mark was born May 7, 1989 in Independence, MO and graduated from Truman High School in the Class of 2007. He earned Bachelor's Degrees in Biology and Psychology from Northwest Missouri State University. He was a certified EMT and planned to pursue a Physician's Assistant degree following his most recent deployment. He was an eleven-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who had served as the coordinator for the USMC Honors Team here in the Kansas City area. He was a gun collector and marksman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and hiking. He had a soft spot for rescuing animals in need of a home. He enjoyed Classical music and played the violin. He also enjoyed movies and was a military and world history buff. Mark is survived by his fiancé Rachelle Price, Lee's Summit, MO: his parents Mark and Maria Bryant, Independence, MO; brother Cpl. Matthew Bryant, USMC, Norfolk , VA; and many aunts, uncle and cousins. Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)



