Mitzi Ann Pearce Mitzi Ann Pearce, 44, of Maud, OK, formerly of Adrian, MO and Lane, KS, died 6/25/20. Visitation: 3pm-7pm, 7/2/20 at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, Paola. Memorials: Walker Pearce Benefit Fund.



