Philip Morrisey Philip Morrisey, 82, of Kansas City, MO, died December 24, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. A beloved father and grandfather, Phil left this world surrounded by family and friends. Born February 12, 1937, in Kansas City, MO, Phil attended Lillis High School, where he played football and basketball. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy, and later trained as an electrician. Phil was a proud member of the IBEW Local Union 124 for more than 50 years, where he worked as an assistant business agent. Phil was an avid golfer and traveled on several golf trips each year. He loved sports and rarely missed his grandkids' games. Phil was a man of few words, but he had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. With his affable nature and generous spirit, Phil was a true friend to many. Phil is survived by two daughters: Marlo Johnson (Jim) of Leawood, KS, and Samantha Moores (Bruce) of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren: Jordan, Ben, Brogan, Luke, Kate, and Grace; two brothers: Bob Morrisey (Sioux City, IA) and Daniel Morrisey (San Diego, CA); and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Emmett and Beatrice Crevan Morrisey (Kansas City, MO), and his brother Max Morrisey (Pleasant Hill, MO). Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS, 66209. Visitation at 9:30 am, funeral mass at 11 am, with Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kansas City Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019