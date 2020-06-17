Phillip Clyde Shriner Phillip Clyde Shriner, 77, Excelsior Springs, MO passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Liberty Hospital. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Amos; burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. A visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Amos Family Funeral Home. Phil was born on February 18, 1943 to John and Margaret (Martin) Shriner in Kansas City, MO. Phil was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon Shriner (1996). Survivors include his wife, Jackie Shriner; two sons, Rex (Tai) Shriner and Brian (Holly) Shriner; Four grandchildren, Leah, Hope, Hayden, and Sloane. A brother, John (Mary) Shriner and four sisters, Margaret House, Beverly McDonald, Elaine Shriner and Kathleen (Carmine) Angelastro. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 17, 2020.