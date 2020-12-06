Robert "Bob" Kenneth Johnson

February 21, 1952 - November 28, 2020

Wheatland, Missouri - Bob Johnson, 68, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28,2020 surrounded by family members at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO from complications with Covid-19. Bob was born Feb. 21,1952 in KCMO at St. Luke's Hospital to Kenneth Eugene & Pansy 'Pat' (Nickles) Johnson. He grew up in Merriam, KS & graduated 1970 from Shawnee Mission North. He served 4 yrs. at Coast Guard Air Station San Diego. He worked 25 yrs. as a Yardmaster for Union Pacific Railroad, owned a Lawn & Landscaping Co. in Lenexa, KS & was an Insurance Adjuster until he retired. Bob really enjoyed boating on Pomme de Terre Lake. He had a passion for cooking & grilling in his newly remodeled kitchen and covered deck. He excelled at maintaining his property, landscaping & gardens alongside his loving wife. He lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Marie Johnson. The loving father of Brooke Johnson (Josh) Derby, Hawi, HI; Eric Hunter Johnson, Overland Park, KS; Elliot Kenneth Johnson, Wheatland, MO. Stepfather of Kristin Marie (Logan) Throup, Lenexa, KS & Steven Dison, Grandview, MO. Grandchildren: Madison, Cali & Eli (Throup) Sisters: Patricia 'Pattie' Freeman, Kamuela, HI & Beverly Johnson, San Diego, CA & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & longtime friends. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home. Celebration of Bob's Life will be announced later.





