Robert W. Ridge Robert W Ridge passed away April 24th, 2020 at the age of 61 years old. Surviving are: wife, Joan; mother, Audth Ridge; sisters, Tracy, Laura, Donna and Karen; nephew, Charlie Ridge and many more nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by: dad, Quindon and brother, Mike. Bob was a good hearted person who would help anyone. He loved his dogs; Amigo, Gracie, Zoey and Harley. We will miss your laughter and your funny ways. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA or mental health. (arr. Heartland, 816313-1677)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
