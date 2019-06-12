Ronald Cervantes Abarca Ronald Cervantes Abarca, 63, of Kansas City, MO passed away at his home on June 6, 2019. Visitation Thurs. June 13, from 6-9 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS. Funeral Mass Fri. June 14, 10:00 AM at the church. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426. Ronald was the first graduate of Harmon High School. He went on to work at General Motors where he and his business partner, Dave Quirarte, sold burritos for new golf clubs. Eventually they took their talents and co-founded Margaritas Mexican Restaurants in 1985. They grew their business into several businesses. They didn't just create a Kansas City staple but a place where everyone was family. Ron AKA The Tamale Man had an open door policy not only in his restaurants as well as in his home. He was a devoted parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church and believed to lead through the lens of God. His life emulated what it meant to be giving and forgiving. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Selso; mother, Helen; & brother, Selso. He is survived by daughters, Tanya & Monica; son-n-law, Anthony; grandsons, Braden & Tyler; mother, Tina; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; 13 nephews; and 13 nieces. Ronald was a Father to many, friend to all, Papa to his boys; and a Daddy to his girls. Arrangements: Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

