Ross CookJanuary 29, 1928 - November 6, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Ross Cook was born on January 29, 1928 to James H. and Gladys I. Cook in Kansas City, MO. Ross attended Kansas City Southeast High School and the University of Missouri before entering the Army in 1946-1947 serving in the Philippines at the conclusion of World War II.Ross met the love of his life, Maxine M Bruce at Youth Group. They married Labor Day, September 3, 1950 at Wornall Road Baptist Church in Kansas City. Ross and Maxine then attended Baylor University with Ross completing his Bachelor's degree in 1951.After graduation, they moved to Milwaukee, WI, then Silver Springs, MD as he pursued his career. They then moved to Kansas City to be with family and continue his work as a Manufactures' Representative. In retirement, he worked for Enterprise Leasing for several years, retiring again at the age of 87.They joined Prairie Baptist Church in 1957, where Ross served in several capacities as youth counselors, basketball coach and mentor. Ross also taught Sunday School for 50 years. One of his proudest achievements was developing an "Investment Club" for the class. The Investment Club was the idea that the class would pool their money, then "invest" it in people and ministries in which God led them to contribute.Ross was a lover of people and people loved him. Everyone who knew him or even had a chance encounter with him, connected with him. His favorite question to any stranger was, "where did you go to high school". He did this in order to engage with someone, find out about their life and who they were as a person.Ross is survived by his wife Maxine, whom he was married for 70 years, his daughter Marcia and his two sons Bruce and Jim. His 15 grandchildren and his 22 great grandchildren.