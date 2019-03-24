Samuel Leroy Gershman 03/27/1940 - 12/13/2018 Sam was a force of nature. He started singing tenor early in his life and was still singing on the day he died. He sang most recently under John Schaefer, Bill Baker, and Paul Meier, and was so happy to be affiliated with them. Sam was a chemist for 40 years and retired from Blue Valley Labs. He and his wife of over 30 years, Dorothy, belonged to Temple Israel, and Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, where he was a reader of Scripture, most often Old Testament readings. Sometimes he read in Hebrew, to the delight of all. He loved the theater, with which he and his sister, Sandy, were both involved. She even directed a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof", where he played Tevya. Sam was an actor/singer in numerous Community Theatre productions. He was very funny and loved puns. Sam was enthusiastic and kind every moment, wherever he found himself. He enriched the lives of those around him, and when he found a person in need, he acted to make a difference in their lives. He volunteered at NKC Hospital, the Clay County Clothes Closet and at the food program, first at the Cathedral, then elsewhere. He was loved and appreciated everywhere he went, and we were all blessed who knew him. Preceded in death by his mother Mary, father Harry, son David, and nephew Michael. Survivors include his wife Dorothy, sister Sandy, niece Marcy, children: Jason (Hindy), Renee, Nan (Paul), Marty (Charlie), grandchildren: Andy, Gila, Avigayil, Jonathan (Leslie), David Jr. (Janielle), and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 13th& Broadway, March 27th, 2019 @ 3:00 PM, reception to follow in Hayden Hall.

