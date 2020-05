Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Stella's life story with friends and family

Share Stella's life story with friends and family

Stella Kaye (Bristow) Foster Stella Kaye (Bristow) Foster, 64, of Raytown, MO passed, May 24, 2020. Memorial Tues, June 2, 2020 at 11am. at Spr Valley Baptist Church. Arrs Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Svcs



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store