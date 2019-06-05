Vickie L. Stephens Vickie Lynn Stephens, 66, of Greenwood, Missouri, was born, January 29, 1953, in Warrensburg, Missouri, the daughter of David L. and Georgia C. (Smith) Scott. She departed this life, Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home surrounded with love and family. Vickie was a 1971, Lee's Summit High School graduate. Later she furthered her education attending the Longview Community College and the George Meany College in Silver Springs, Maryland. In July 1984, she was united in marriage to Harvey Stephens in Greenwood. Vickie was employed as Tool and Die Maker for Honeywell. She was a member of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) where she taught health and safety. Prior to her career with Honeywell she was a waitress at the Hollywood Cross Truckstop in Lee's Summit. She enjoyed mowing, gardening, quilting, and crafting. Vickie was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. She proudly served as the Maryland State President. While serving as president she was charged with the task of helping wheelchair bound veterans. She raised $50,000.00 dollars helping veterans in Delaware, W. Virginia, and Maryland. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post Auxiliary #2632, California, Maryland, and the Military Order of the Cooties Ladies Auxiliary Pup Tent 1, Lee's Summit. Vickie was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father, David Scott of Higginsville, Missouri; her husband, Harvey of Greenwood; one son Chad (and Ella) Dike of Greenwood; one daughter, Brenna (and Shawn) Siegel of Blue Springs, Missouri; one grandson, Justin Moon of Blue Springs; one brother, Al (and Linda) Scott of Higginsville; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Reverend Adam Foster will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Casket bearers are Chad Dike, Justin Moon, Jeremiah Scott, Josh Scott, Brenna Siegel, and Shawn Siegel. Memorial contributions are suggested to the V.F.W. National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, Michigan 48827 or may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550

