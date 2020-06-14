William C. Brunker Jr. Bill was born on June 8, 1927 in Bethel, Kansas to William and Elsie Brunker. His parents, wife, Edith Brunker, and siblings, Elmer Brunker, Helen Eberle, and Lester Brunker, Sr., predeceased him. He passed away at the Kansas City Hospice House. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy McClannahan and husband John, and their 3 children, Susan, Brian, and David. During his senior year at Washington High School Bill enlisted in the U. S. Navy, based on the recruiter's promise that he could finish high school first. However, he received a telegram the next day ordering him to report for service. He served on a LSM 48 and landed on Okinawa, Japan. He also helped decommission a ship in Charleston harbor. Bill attended junior college and Kansas State University before transferring to the University of Kansas. He graduated in 1950 from the University of Kansas with a B. S. in Industrial Management. He worked for Owens-Corning Fiberglas for 38 years serving as a supervisor of many different departments. When he retired on March 31, 1988 he was the Environmental Manager. Bill received the Air Conservationist of the Year Award in 1979 from the Kansas Wildlife Federation, Inc. He served as a Director of The Fairfax Drainage District from July, 1982 through April, 2008, and was President of the Board for several years. Bill also served as a Director of the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and was active in the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, United Way of Wyandotte County, Inc. and Mid-American Regional Council. Memorial contributions may be made to: KU Endowment (3901 Rainbow Blvd., Mailstop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160 with a note to direct it to KU Alzheimer's Disease Center) or Kansas City Hospice House & Palliative Care (12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145). Following a celebration of life service, Bill was buried at Highland Park Cemetery on June 13, 2020. You are welcome to email your favorite memories of Bill to Cindy. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.