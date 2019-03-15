Resources More Obituaries for William Trenkle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Trenkle Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers William (Bill) Paul Trenkle, Jr. William Trenkle, Jr., of Peoria, Arizona passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Mayo Hospital in the company of his family. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 125th St., Overland Park, Kansas, preceded by a visitation at the church at 9:00 a.m. Born in Manhattan, Kansas September 18, 1942 to William Sr. and Lois, Bill graduated from Lucky High School in 1960 and Kansas State University in 1964. He received his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University in 1967. In 1966 he married Theresa (Marlene) Casey, the love of his life and adventure partner for 52 years. Bill began his law career in Topeka and shortly thereafter moved to Dodge City, Kansas. He practiced law in Dodge City for over 30 years, first at Mangan, Dalton then later with Foulston Siefkin out of Wichita. In 2002 Bill and Marlene moved to Kansas City where Bill joined the Kansas City branch of Foulston Siefkin where her practiced until his retirement in 2017. A devoted Catholic, volunteer and Kansas State Wildcat, Bill spent 15 years as an attorney for the Diocese of Dodge City. He served on numerous civic and charitable boards, including Kansas State University School of Business, University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Saint Mary of the Plains College, and Newman University. Marlene and Bill began wintering in Peoria, Arizona in 2011 and moved there permanately in 2013, where they enjoyed the myriad of activities their Trilogy community had to offer. They also loved spending these last few summers at their condo in Edmonds, Washington, overlooking Puget Sound. Bill enjoyed a cold beer while watching the ships pass and listening to Jimmy Buffet tunes. Bill was the consummate gentleman, loving father and doting grandfather. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Jerry Felts, and grandson Gabriel. He is survived by his wife Marlene; son Timothy (Sheila) and their children Noah and Lila; daughter Anne (Stuart) Schaefer, and their children Max and Tad; and sisters Patricia Bryant (Robert) and Susan Felts. Memorial contributions are suggested to Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University in memory of Bill.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries