Wilma Simpson

April 25, 2020 - October 29, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Wilma "Snookie" Simpson passed away October 29th, 2020 at the home of her daughter Anne in Weatherby Lake. Wilma was born to Charlie and Opal Porter on April 25th, 1923 in Eldon, MO.

Snookie was married sixty-five years to Hershel "Doc" Simpson and together they had three children Judi Tucci, Anne Jones, and Bo Simpson. Snookie is survived by her two daughters, as well as an innumerable amount of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Wilma enjoyed many varied hobbies and interests in life; traveling, quilting, participating in garden clubs, as well as regularly volunteering to assist in local elections. Snookie was a renowned Skip-Bo player, a passionate member of her two churches (Park Hill Baptist/Rocky Mount. Baptist), and of course, a lifelong Royals fan. She will be missed most dearly.





