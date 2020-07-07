Madelene Vivian Stoebner, 95, of Platte, SD passed peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Friedens Reformed Cemetery in Tripp, SD. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Madelene Vivian (Sedlacek) Stoebner was born on March 29, 1925 to Frank and Sylvia (Jilek) Sedlacek in Scotland, SD.
After graduating from Scotland High School, Madelene became a licensed beautician and worked as such in Scotland for a number of years until marrying Ruben B. Stoebner on September 24, 1946. She moved to the family farm and worked alongside Ruben doing field work, raising livestock and milking cows. They retired from farming in 2004 moving into an apartment in Platte, SD where she was presently living.
Some of Madelene's greatest joys in life were visiting with friends and family, playing cards, as well as dancing to Polka music.
Grateful for having shared in Madelene's life, four children: Janice (Chuck) Stahnke of Platte, South Dakota, Judy (John) Vitters of Columbia, South Carolina, Jack (Ronda) Stoebner of Eagle River, Alaska and Jill (Brad) Rehling of Rapid City, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
Madelene was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Stoebner (Aug. 20, 2005); her parents, Frank and Sylvia Sedlacek; and a brother, Orvin Sedlacek.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.