1/1
Madelene Vivian (Sedlacek) Stoebner
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Madelene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madelene Vivian Stoebner, 95, of Platte, SD passed peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Friedens Reformed Cemetery in Tripp, SD. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.

Madelene Vivian (Sedlacek) Stoebner was born on March 29, 1925 to Frank and Sylvia (Jilek) Sedlacek in Scotland, SD.

After graduating from Scotland High School, Madelene became a licensed beautician and worked as such in Scotland for a number of years until marrying Ruben B. Stoebner on September 24, 1946. She moved to the family farm and worked alongside Ruben doing field work, raising livestock and milking cows. They retired from farming in 2004 moving into an apartment in Platte, SD where she was presently living.

Some of Madelene's greatest joys in life were visiting with friends and family, playing cards, as well as dancing to Polka music.

Grateful for having shared in Madelene's life, four children: Janice (Chuck) Stahnke of Platte, South Dakota, Judy (John) Vitters of Columbia, South Carolina, Jack (Ronda) Stoebner of Eagle River, Alaska and Jill (Brad) Rehling of Rapid City, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

Madelene was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Stoebner (Aug. 20, 2005); her parents, Frank and Sylvia Sedlacek; and a brother, Orvin Sedlacek.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved